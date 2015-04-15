Orange Is the New Black gets fourth series before third has even aired
Piper, Red, Crazy Eyes, Taystee, Pensatucky and all the rest of the Litchfield ladies have been handed down another stretch by Netflix
Orange is the New Black has been given a fourth series, before the third has even made it to screens.
Yes, the Litchfield ladies – who are set to return to Netflix for series three on Friday 12th June – have already got the go-ahead for season four from the on-demand streaming service after picking up a string of prizes for the comedy-drama's first two outings, including three Emmy Awards.
Piper, Red, Crazy Eyes, Taystee, Poussey, Sophia, Nicky, Daya, Gloria, Big Boo and Pensatucky will all be back on Netflix later this year, as Alex (Laura Prepon) makes her return and newcomer Stella (Ruby Rose) checks into Litchfield Penetentiary.
Starring Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba and Danielle Brooks, Orange is the New Black first launched on Netflix in July 2013. It became an instant hit with the second series dropping on 6th June 2014 – both are available for subscribers to watch in full ahead of the series three launch in June. Check out the latest trailer below: