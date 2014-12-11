Pixar have taken you into outer space, under the sea and to an entire city of monsters, but their latest film might be the most epic journey yet: into our subconscious. Inside Out takes place inside the minds of a typical family, showing the warring cast of emotions who dictate all of our actions. It's like Freudian Star Trek.

Starring Amy Poehler, Bill Hader and Lewis Black, the trailer does a brilliant job making a quotidian domestic scene into something epic. Appropriately for a comedian best known as the sunny Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation, Poehler plays the emotion Joy, determined to keep the young Riley upbeat as she adjusts to her new life in San Francisco.