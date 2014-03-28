Here at RadioTimes.com we'll do anything for our readers and by anything we mean stepping into a room with the World's Most Dangerous Frog and Number One Criminal. Luckily for us, Muppets Most Wanted star Constantine was in a good mood (just don't call him Kermit!)

Far from indulging his criminal tendencies, the amphibian villain is pursuing a career in - wait for it - romantic comedy and his ideal leading lady? Sandra Bullock. Watch the full interview below...