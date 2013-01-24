When Mrs Brown's Boys was first shown to critics they lambasted Brendan O'Carroll's cross-dressing comedy, but three series on and he's the one laughing all the way to the bank.

"I think the initial reaction of the critics was very predictable," he told RadioTimes.com backstage after picking up the prize for Best Situation Comedy at last night's National Television Awards. "We knew their reaction was going to be, 'what the f**k is this?' and that's exactly what it was."