Mrs Brown's Boys star Brendan O'Carroll backstage at the NTAs - video
RadioTimes.com caught up with the creator of the popular BBC comedy to talk about the critics' reaction and the show's upcoming movie
When Mrs Brown's Boys was first shown to critics they lambasted Brendan O'Carroll's cross-dressing comedy, but three series on and he's the one laughing all the way to the bank.
"I think the initial reaction of the critics was very predictable," he told RadioTimes.com backstage after picking up the prize for Best Situation Comedy at last night's National Television Awards. "We knew their reaction was going to be, 'what the f**k is this?' and that's exactly what it was."
But despite those poor reviews, Mrs Brown is getting ready to grace the big screen as O'Carroll and his cast (many of whom are his real-life family members) prepare to shoot Mrs Brown D'Movie later this year. So will we see the cast treading the red carpet at the Oscars in 2014? "Only if they're looking for valets to pack the cars," joked O'Carroll.
Watch the full backstage interview below: