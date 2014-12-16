Miranda is back with onesies, giraffes and questionable dance moves in new Christmas trailer
Miranda Hart, Sarah Hadland and Tom Ellis return to our telly screens on Christmas Day
Published: Tuesday, 16 December 2014 at 1:02 pm
Miranda is back this Christmas Day, bringing sleighs full of her own brand of festive fun.
Advertisement
Hart's clumsy, unlucky-in-love alter-ego will be dancing her way onto our telly screens this Christmas Day, for the first of two final episodes, with rabbit onesies, giraffe impressions, inflatable armchairs and mishaps on escalators. But no decisions yet...
When we last saw her Miranda was faced with two proposals, one from Gary and one from Mike. And while this trailer gives no hints about who she's picked, the episode is called I Do, But To Who? so we're bound to find out soon.
Advertisement
Miranda returns on Christmas Day at 7:15pm on BBC1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement