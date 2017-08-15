“Quacks will explore the perils and pitfalls facing these young men at the cutting edge of medicine when it was just going places,” says a production source.

The series is expected to air either later this year or in 2017.

Last October RadioTimes.com revealed that Wood was working on the pilot of a comedy, but neither the BBC nor the production would give away any details.

Baynton said he was “very excited” about the unnamed new show, while then BBC2 controller Kim Shillinglaw, who commissioned the pilot, told us at the time: “It is quite intriguing. It’s not like anything we have got on BBC2 or anything else.”

Now we know what they were talking about... and apparently they liked what they saw.