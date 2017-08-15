Mathew Baynton, Rory Kinnear and Tom Basden to star in period medical comedy Quacks
The BBC2 comedy will be set in 1840s England and sees the three stars as a surgeon, an anaesthetist and a psychiatrist
Rev, the hit BBC2 ecclesiastical comedy starring Tom Hollander is no more. But RadioTimes.com can reveal that writer James Wood has been commissioned to create a full series of a new comedy called Quacks and he has assembled a pretty impressive cast for the period show.
The Wrong Mans' Mathew Baynton plays a psychiatrist, Penny Dreadful and James Bond star Rory Kinnear is an arrogant surgeon while Tom Basden (Plebs) is a hapless anaesthetist in the BBC2 comedy set in England in the 1840s.
“Quacks will explore the perils and pitfalls facing these young men at the cutting edge of medicine when it was just going places,” says a production source.
The series is expected to air either later this year or in 2017.
Last October RadioTimes.com revealed that Wood was working on the pilot of a comedy, but neither the BBC nor the production would give away any details.
Baynton said he was “very excited” about the unnamed new show, while then BBC2 controller Kim Shillinglaw, who commissioned the pilot, told us at the time: “It is quite intriguing. It’s not like anything we have got on BBC2 or anything else.”
Now we know what they were talking about... and apparently they liked what they saw.