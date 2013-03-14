Kaczmarek's character has been described as "Gavin's overbearing mother" with a "zero verbal filter and little volume control."

The actress is joining Parenthood's Jason Ritter - who plays Gavin - and Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel - who is set to play Stacey - as well as Wayne's World's Kurt Fuller as Mick, Reno 911!'s Kerri Kenny-Silver as Gwen, Dustin Ybarra as Smithy and Ashlie Atkinson.

The US remake, titled Friends and Family, will follow two very different people as they meet and try to make a long-distance relationship work. Gavin will be swapping Essex for New York City, while Stacey's family will hail from rural Pennsylvania rather than Barry Island.

More like this

The original BBC3 series followed Essex boy Gavin and Welsh girl Stacey. Gavin & Stacey starred James Corden, Ruth Jones, Matt Horne, Joanna Page, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Rob Brydon. The BAFTA award winning show ran for three series between 2007 and 2010. The comedy originally aired on digital channel BBC3 before being moved to BBC2 and then BBC1 because of its growing popularity.

Advertisement

Friends and Family is written by David Rosen and produced by Steve Coogan, Henry Normal, Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner alongside creators and stars of the British version Ruth Jones and James Corden.