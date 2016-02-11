We've seen a lot of online videos and they're just a joke – and not a funny joke because we like funny jokes – but very bad, a waste of time. Terrible. But this, this we can get behind.

Johnny Depp has teamed up with Funny or Die to create a fake, 50 minute long 'made for TV' movie about the rise of Donald Trump. Called The Art of the Deal: The TV Movie, after The Donald's book of the same name, it may not be accurate but it is definitely hilarious.