Johnny Depp stars as Donald Trump in hilarious parody The Art of the Deal
The Donald meets The Depp
Published: Thursday, 11 February 2016 at 9:31 am
We've seen a lot of online videos and they're just a joke – and not a funny joke because we like funny jokes – but very bad, a waste of time. Terrible. But this, this we can get behind.
Advertisement
Johnny Depp has teamed up with Funny or Die to create a fake, 50 minute long 'made for TV' movie about the rise of Donald Trump. Called The Art of the Deal: The TV Movie, after The Donald's book of the same name, it may not be accurate but it is definitely hilarious.
Depp stars as the current presidential hopeful and future warning from history, with Patton Oswalt, Jack McBrayer, Henry Winkler, ALF and many others also featuring.
And guess what? They're giving it away online, absolutely free.
More like this
Advertisement
Dummies.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement