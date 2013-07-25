James McAvoy farts and boozes in new trailer for Filth
The actor channels his filthy side alongside Jim Broadbent, Jamie Bell, Eddie Marsan and Imogen Poots in an adaptation of the Irvine Welsh novel
James McAvoy entertains a host of bad habits in the latest trailer for his new movie Filth. He farts, he smokes, he binge drinks and, worst of all, he dad dances in his portrayal of bipolar bigoted junkie cop, Bruce Robertson.
Adapted from the cult novel by Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, McAvoy takes the lead alongside co-stars Jim Broadbent, Jamie Bell, Eddie Marsan, Joanne Froggatt and Imogen Poots in this fast-paced black comedy.
Based in Edinburgh and following the story of the corrupt copper and his devious plots to bring down his colleagues and earn himself a promotion, the film is set to reach Scottish cinemas on 27 September and the rest of the UK on 4 October.