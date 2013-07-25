James McAvoy entertains a host of bad habits in the latest trailer for his new movie Filth. He farts, he smokes, he binge drinks and, worst of all, he dad dances in his portrayal of bipolar bigoted junkie cop, Bruce Robertson.

Adapted from the cult novel by Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, McAvoy takes the lead alongside co-stars Jim Broadbent, Jamie Bell, Eddie Marsan, Joanne Froggatt and Imogen Poots in this fast-paced black comedy.