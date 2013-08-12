It's About Time you saw this Richard Curtis movie mash-up
Watch a video montage of the best bits from Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually and Curtis's latest romcom About Time
If you're a fan of Richard Curtis, this will take just three minutes of your time and we promise it'll be well worth it...
Ahead of the September release of his new film, About Time, Universal have picked some slushy music (Ellie Goulding's How Long Will I Love You), their favourite clips from some of Curtis's greatest hits (Four Weddings, Notting Hill and Love Actually) and concocted a feel-good montage for your viewing pleasure.
Yes, it's a handy publicity tool and yes, it does put you through the ordeal of Rhys Ifans in his underpants yet again, but if you want to re-live Andie MacDowell's rain-soaked kiss, Bill Nighy's striptease and a whole lot of weddings (and Hugh Grant, of course) this makes for an ideal afternoon treat. Enjoy...