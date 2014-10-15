Is Jennifer Lawrence a better liar than Emma Stone?
The Spider-Man actress is the latest celebrity Jimmy Fallon has challenged to a game of Box of Lies...
Hollywood actresses Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are certainly skilled at playing parts, saying lines and transforming themselves into other people. But does bidding goodbye to the truth come quite so naturally in real life? Does it heck.
Stone is the latest celebrity Jimmy Fallon has persuaded to play his truth telling game Box of Lies, the same skit Lawrence participated in on Fallon's show earlier this year.
But which star is the best at telling big ol' porkies?
So, it turns out they're both rubbish at fibbing. And they're not the only Hollywood stars Jimmy has challenged. Can Kate Hudson, Tina Fey, Melissa McCarthy, Kerry Washington or Julie Bowen do any better?