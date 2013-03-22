Horrible Histories team to make new comedy series for Sky1
Yonderland will be about a bored mum who steps through a portal into a world of idiots
Sky1 has commissioned Yonderland, a new comedy by the team behind CBBC's Bafta-winning sketch show Horrible Histories.
Mathew Baynton, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond will write and star in Yonderland, an eight-part series which follows a 33-year-old mum (Howe-Douglas) whose twins have just started school. Bored in her now-empty home, she is confronted with an elf who insists she is "The Special One" in another world. She steps through a portal and finds, according to Sky, "incompetent knights, monks who are incapable of lying and a race of people intent on firing the cleverest amongst them into the sun".
The series, which will be made by Working Title Television and will air in 2014, features puppetry from Baker Coogan, long-time collaborators with the Jim Henson Company.
Horrible Histories has run for four series on CBBC, winning numerous Baftas and beating adult-oriented comedies to take the 2010 British Comedy Award for Best Sketch Show.