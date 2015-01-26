Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse prepare 25 year anniversary show for the BBC
Veteran comedians are understood to be preparing to make a show celebrating 25 years of their TV comedy partnership - and there could be new material
They helped celebrate 50 years of BBC2 last year. But this year we could well be celebrating 25 years of Harry and Paul.
Messrs Enfield and Whitehouse are planning to make a special for the BBC marking a quarter of a century since they dazzled the TV comedy scene with Harry Enfield and Chums in 1990.
This was the programme that Enfield and Whitehouse co-wrote with Charlie Higson and the late Geoffrey Perkins and marks a key moment in TV comedy careers which have brought us Loadsamoney, the Suits You Men and so many more.
There will also be archive but also new material from the pair, RadioTimes.com understands.