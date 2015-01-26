They helped celebrate 50 years of BBC2 last year. But this year we could well be celebrating 25 years of Harry and Paul.

Advertisement

Messrs Enfield and Whitehouse are planning to make a special for the BBC marking a quarter of a century since they dazzled the TV comedy scene with Harry Enfield and Chums in 1990.

This was the programme that Enfield and Whitehouse co-wrote with Charlie Higson and the late Geoffrey Perkins and marks a key moment in TV comedy careers which have brought us Loadsamoney, the Suits You Men and so many more.

Advertisement

There will also be archive but also new material from the pair, RadioTimes.com understands.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement