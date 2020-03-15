"Every series it feels more like ‘OK, we’re ready to say goodbye to these characters," he said, speaking to NME.

And if this series does prove to be the final one, Bird's co-star Paul Ritter reckons it will be a fitting note to go out on.

"There is greater agony and ecstasy in this [season]," he said, "there are wonderful things that happen."

Meanwhile Tamsin Greig, who stars as Jackie said that this season takes things further than previous installments of the show.

"There are things that happen this series that you couldn’t have put in the first series," she said. "We put somebody in a cage!”

The series, which made its debut in 2011, has consistently brought in impressive viewing figures for Channel 4 - and if it does end now it will go down as one of its most successful sitcoms in recent years.

The show is written by former Peep Show producer Robert Propper, and revolves around the exploits of the Goodman family, whose two adult sons return to their parent's house every Friday evening for a family meal.

Friday Night Dinner series 6 begins on Channel 4 on Friday 27th March