The series starred IT Crowd, Bridesmaids and Moone Boy star O'Dowd as Tom Chadwick, the hapless lead whose adventures stem from a wish to investigate his lineage following a break up.

In addition, HBO has also cancelled Stephen Merchant’s Hello Ladies which aired on Sky Atlantic as part of the British broadcaster’s output deal with HBO.

However, the show, in which Merchant examines his lead character Stuart Pritchard's attractiveness (or otherwise) to the opposite sex, is getting a one-off special to wrap the story up.

However one British series to escape the HBO axe is the remake of BBC2 Comedy Getting On, which is expected to be recommissioned for a second run.

The British version starred Jo Brand and Joanna Scanlan, while the US version features Roseanne’s Laurie Metcalf and Family Guy’s Alex Borstein.

