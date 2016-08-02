Splash launched Hanks’ and Hannah’s careers, and also helped establish Howard as a filmmaker. Combined, the three have gone on to win four Academy Awards.

The remake, written by Maris Lewis-Ryan, follows the same plot of the original comedy – a child saved by a mermaid falls in love after reuniting years later – unaware that something fishy is afoot.

Tatum is set to star alongside comedian Jillian Bell, who will play the human love interest. The two appeared together in 2014’s 22 Jump Street.

The Magic Mike star won’t be as graceful on land, but he’s sure to win our hearts swimming through the sea.