Channing Tatum made a fan's day in North Carolina, when he popped into a petrol station and busted some of his finest Magic Mike moves with the cashier.

Advertisement

The star was passing through the southern US state on a long drive across the country when he dropped into the petrol station for some snacks, and seemed more than happy to entertain Beatrice, a huge fan who happened to be working the tills that evening. She didn't pussyfoot around the star, demanding a hug immediately.