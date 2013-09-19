Birds of a Feather reunite - first look photo
Sharon, Tracey and Dorien are back - and it looks like the financial downturn may have arrived in Chigwell
Birds of a Feather stick together – but they are also clearly subject to downturns in fortune.
ITV has just released the first publicity shot for the revived 90s series and clearly things are not looking too great for Pauline Quirke’s Sharon – she appears to be working at a pound shop.
ITV is filming eight new episodes of the series for a broadcast sometimes next year.
As we can see, the familiar characters are returning: sisters Tracey Stubbs (Robson) and Sharon Theodopolopodos (Quirke), who set up home together after their husbands are jailed for armed robbery. Man-crazy neighbour Dorien, played by Lesley Joseph, is also in the cast.
Original writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran have penned the new series alongside writing duo Gary Lawson and John Phelps.
More like this
The team had originally offered it to the BBC but that the Corporation only wanted to make a Christmas special, prompting ITV to move in and offer a full series.
The show ran on BBC1 for 102 episodes between 1989 and 1998.
The three stars reunited last year for a successful stage version of the show.
//
//