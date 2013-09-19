ITV is filming eight new episodes of the series for a broadcast sometimes next year.

As we can see, the familiar characters are returning: sisters Tracey Stubbs (Robson) and Sharon Theodopolopodos (Quirke), who set up home together after their husbands are jailed for armed robbery. Man-crazy neighbour Dorien, played by Lesley Joseph, is also in the cast.

Original writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran have penned the new series alongside writing duo Gary Lawson and John Phelps.

The team had originally offered it to the BBC but that the Corporation only wanted to make a Christmas special, prompting ITV to move in and offer a full series.

The show ran on BBC1 for 102 episodes between 1989 and 1998.

The three stars reunited last year for a successful stage version of the show.

