The statement said: "Billy Connolly recently underwent minor surgery in America after being diagnosed with the very early stages of prostate cancer. The operation was a total success, and Billy is fully recovered.

"In addition, Billy has been assessed as having the initial symptoms of Parkinson's disease, for which he is receiving the appropriate treatment.

"Billy has been assured by experts that the findings will in no way inhibit or affect his ability to work, and he will start filming a TV series in the near future, as well as undertaking an extensive theatrical tour of New Zealand in the new year.

The Glasgow-born star, known as the Big Yin, began his working life in the Clyde shipyards, moving into entertainment with folk singing and comedy performances.

Conolly, who now performs sell-out stand-up shows around the world, is married to actress and psychologist Pamela Stephenson who wrote a biography of her husband, called Billy.

Last year the 70-year-old star was heckled off stage during a disappointing 42-date tour. He also cut short a performance in Blackpool, Lancashire, after an audience member interrupted him during a joke.

