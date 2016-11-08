If you’re not planning to stay up tonight to watch the US election results flood in, then you could probably use a bedtime story to help you nod off, right?

Advertisement

Well, luckily for you Benedict Cumberbatch and James Corden have teamed up to deliver us just that, creating a fairytale version of the Donald Trump/Hillary Clinton battle as told by Cumberbatch to his “son” Corden.

Telling the tale of a woman looking to rule a magical land, only to struggle in a scary forest full of trolls, emails and House Select Committee on Benghazi (bit of a Game of Thrones crossover there), the story concludes as Hillary faces a terrifying orange monster who threatens “I’ll huff and I’ll puff, and put a ban on all Muslims.”

Advertisement

Only time (and a few key swing states) will tell who actually rules the kingdom at the end of the story tomorrow, but one thing is for sure – almost any terrifying political reality sounds better through the sonorous filter of Benedict Cumberbatch’s voice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement