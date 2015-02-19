Beer in the bath, bad driving and really big pants in trailer for Caitlin Moran's Raised by Wolves
Caitlin Moran's Channel 4 sitcom returns in March...
Germaine, Aretha and the rest of the "Midlands t••ts" will be back on our screens in March, when Caitlin Moran's chaotic comedy Raised by Wolves returns for a full series.
This exclusive 3-minute clip gives us a peek at the shenanigans we can expect from the Channel 4 comedy: Aretha is still decidedly unimpressed with the universe, Yoko gets her first period, mum Della indulges in a spot of passion, Grampy proves an unorthodox babysitter and Germaine (who is based on Moran) sexually harasses everything in sight.
Expect selfies, masturbation, beers in the bath, dressing gowns, bad driving and really, really big knickers. There's even a sneaky little reference to Radio Times...
"Will you stop writing Aretha question mark in the Radio Times next to any programme that has Claire Balding in it?" complains Aretha.
Raised by Wolves, written by Moran and her sister Caroline, is a modern-day reimagining of their own upbringing in Wolverhampton. The sitcom will air on Channel 4 later this year.