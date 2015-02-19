Expect selfies, masturbation, beers in the bath, dressing gowns, bad driving and really, really big knickers. There's even a sneaky little reference to Radio Times...

"Will you stop writing Aretha question mark in the Radio Times next to any programme that has Claire Balding in it?" complains Aretha.

Advertisement

Raised by Wolves, written by Moran and her sister Caroline, is a modern-day reimagining of their own upbringing in Wolverhampton. The sitcom will air on Channel 4 later this year.