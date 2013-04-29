Be a Radio Times reviewer: tell us what you think of Vicious starring Ian McKellen and Derek Jacobi
Want to be a TV journalist for a day? Send us your review of the new ITV drama by midday on Tuesday and it might just get published...
Are you a square-eyed telly fanatic? Do you relish sharing your views with your friends, collegues or Twitter followers?
Well we might just have the answer to your opinionated prayers. All you need to do is write up to 150 words on what you thought of Vicious (tonight, 9:00pm, ITV), send it over to us and we might just go and publish it on RadioTimes.com. Excited? You should be.
Vicious is a wicked new sitcom following aging gay couple Freddie and Stuart, played by Ian McKellen and Derek Jacobi. The sitcom follows the bickering couple, who have lived together in a small flat for nearly half a century, and their friends, including feisty Violet (played by Frances de la Tour), as their worlds are turned upside down by the arrival of a new upstairs neighbour (played by Misfits' Iwan Rheon).
Send your 150 word review of ITV's Vicious, along with your full name, age and hometown, to readerreviews@radiotimes.com by midday tomorrow (30/04/2013).
Terms
More like this
By sending your work to the above email you consent to your review being published in whole or in part by RadioTimes.com and that you agree to RadioTimes.com's website code of conduct and Terms and Conditions.