Are you a square-eyed telly fanatic? Do you relish sharing your views with your friends, collegues or Twitter followers?

Advertisement

Well we might just have the answer to your opinionated prayers. All you need to do is write up to 150 words on what you thought of Vicious (tonight, 9:00pm, ITV), send it over to us and we might just go and publish it on RadioTimes.com. Excited? You should be.