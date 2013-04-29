Are you a square-eyed telly fanatic? Do you relish sharing your views with your friends, collegues or Twitter followers?

Advertisement

Well we might just have the answer to your opinionated prayers. All you need to do is write up to 150 words on what you thought of Vicious (tonight, 9:00pm, ITV), send it over to us and we might just go and publish it on RadioTimes.com. Excited? You should be.

Vicious is a wicked new sitcom following aging gay couple Freddie and Stuart, played by Ian McKellen and Derek Jacobi. The sitcom follows the bickering couple, who have lived together in a small flat for nearly half a century, and their friends, including feisty Violet (played by Frances de la Tour), as their worlds are turned upside down by the arrival of a new upstairs neighbour (played by Misfits' Iwan Rheon).

Send your 150 word review of ITV's Vicious, along with your full name, age and hometown, to readerreviews@radiotimes.com by midday tomorrow (30/04/2013).

Terms

More like this
Advertisement

By sending your work to the above email you consent to your review being published in whole or in part by RadioTimes.com and that you agree to RadioTimes.com's website code of conduct and Terms and Conditions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement