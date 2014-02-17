The first series followed the adventures of Andy (Helm) who finds himself emotionally blackmailed by his sister into looking after his nephew Errol (Elliot Speller-Gillot) on the day he was planning to kill himself.

According to the BBC the first series has been watched by 2.6 million viewers if one accounts for a catch-up and all the screenings on BBC2.

Helm said: "I am gobsmacked that I have finally been involved in something that people like enough to warrant the need for more of it. I am looking forward to working with all the cast and crew again as making the first series was genuinely one of the most fun experiences I've ever had whilst still legitimately being able to call it work."

Shane Allen, BBC Controller, Comedy Commissioning, added: “Oli’s [Oliver Refson] often edgy yet warm-hearted comedy, along with Nick and Elliot's unique chemistry, have proved an instant hit with the audience and critics alike. We’re thrilled to have this wayward relative in the BBC3 family”.

