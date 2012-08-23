“I think it's going to be 13 episodes, not 10. There's too much story,” David Cross, who plays Tobias Funke in the show, told Rolling Stone.

“Some characters will have two-parters. Everybody sort of participates, sometimes in a bigger way and sometimes in a tiny little thread that goes through everybody else's stories”.

And as if the prospect of an extra three episodes of the antics of the Bluth family wasn’t enough to get comedy aficionados foaming at the mouth with excitement, Cross couldn’t help but stir everyone up a little more.

Asked about the new series, which is currently being filmed, he said, “It's really audacious and amazing.”

Adding: “I think a lot of people will miss the work that is involved, the story, the Venn diagrams that are being created, the domino effect that characters have with each other in their various episodes. I know what he's doing, and this has never been done on a TV show like this. This makes Lost look like a Spalding Grey monologue. You'll have to watch each episode more than once.”

