All of her children, in some way or another, are emotionally damaged and Lucille seems to be a big reason why. This especially applies to Lindsay (who she constantly calls fat and lazy) and Buster, who she has smothered to the point of him being rendered socially inept and unstable.

In season three, it is revealed that she is, in fact, the mastermind behind the Bluth Company’s dodgy actions and makes a get-away on a boat.

She has never made eye contact with a waiter.

More like this

Sample quote:

Lucille: Get me a vodka rocks.

Michael: Mom, it’s breakfast.

Lucille: And a piece of toast.

Sample moment

Advertisement

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rTJtVyQhN0