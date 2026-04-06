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British icon behind Teletubbies and Tots TV calls out "huge loss" of children's TV to YouTube: "Algorithms are quick, cheap and easy"
Anne Wood on the exodus of young viewers from traditional TV to YouTube.
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Published: Monday, 6 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
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