A Touch of Cloth episode two trailer - "Jack Cloth is last week's houmous"
Charlie Brooker's maverick cop is set to return in Sky1's spoof crime drama - but whose side is he on?
Published: Friday, 9 August 2013 at 10:18 am
"Jack Cloth is ancient history. He's last week's houmous. He's burnt out, washed up and bummed off..." Or is he?
Not if the new trailer for A Touch of Cloth episode two (and the fact that there is an episode two) is anything to go by.
No, John Hannah is very much set to return as Charlie Brooker's hard-drinking maverick cop DI Jack Cloth in the second instalment of the Sky1 spoof crime drama.
But which side is he on? He's on the edge – and edges don't have sides...
A Touch of Cloth also stars Suranne Jones, Julian Rhind-Tutt and Navin Chowdry.
