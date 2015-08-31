8 life lessons we've learned from Miranda
She might fall down a lot and find herself in many an awkward situation, but there's a lot to be learned from Miranda Hart's comedy alter ego
Well, hello to you, fellow Miranda-loving chums. We've looked back over the five glorious years we enjoyed this hit BBC1 sitcom and all the lessons we learned from its special, silly and "such fun" ways...
1. Don't go commando
It'll end terribly.Terribly, we tell you. And also makes so sense.
2. Galloping is a fine way to travel
Skip, hop, jump, prance. Walking is for those with no imagination. Let those limbs roam free. Feel the joy.
3. Though don't feel you must run...
4. Always ask 'What have you done today to make you feel proud?'
Or sing it, if your vocal chords/family/collegues will allow you to. It's terribly life-affirming.
5. Have such fun
Wherever and however you can. Whether that is dressing up, dancing to the music of your pop-loving youth or making friends out of fruit, vegetables and other assorted grocery items.
6. Use the words 'moist', 'plinth' and 'thrust' as often as possible
Just not in the same sentence. It'd sound awfully rude.
7. Boyfriends, lovers and flirty flings aren't the be all and end all
Even if your mother thinks they are. Friends are equally, if not more, important...
8. You don't ever have to grow up entirely
You might have a mortgage, a pension, even small humans who rely on you for their every waking need, but that doesn't mean you have to be sensible or anything.