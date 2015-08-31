2. Galloping is a fine way to travel

Skip, hop, jump, prance. Walking is for those with no imagination. Let those limbs roam free. Feel the joy.

3. Though don't feel you must run...

4. Always ask 'What have you done today to make you feel proud?'

Or sing it, if your vocal chords/family/collegues will allow you to. It's terribly life-affirming.

5. Have such fun

Wherever and however you can. Whether that is dressing up, dancing to the music of your pop-loving youth or making friends out of fruit, vegetables and other assorted grocery items.

More like this

6. Use the words 'moist', 'plinth' and 'thrust' as often as possible

Just not in the same sentence. It'd sound awfully rude.

7. Boyfriends, lovers and flirty flings aren't the be all and end all

Even if your mother thinks they are. Friends are equally, if not more, important...

Advertisement

8. You don't ever have to grow up entirely

You might have a mortgage, a pension, even small humans who rely on you for their every waking need, but that doesn't mean you have to be sensible or anything.