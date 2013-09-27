They struggle in the modern world of dating. Need to work on those chat up lines, chaps...

They introduced us to the Elders of the Internet. Who, of course, exist. They live in Big Ben, you know...

They panic in social situations. Think before you speak, Moss.

>They are the masters of melodrama. And expletives.

More like this

They are nothing if not resourceful. Did YOU see that ludicrous display last night?

They have taught us how NOT to use the disabled toilet...

They know how to make a dramatic entrance. And pull off a snazzy white suit.

They have perfected the art of the hand gesture.

They don't cope well under extreme pressure. Or know how to adjust the height of their swivelly chairs.

They don't know what IT means either...

Advertisement

The IT Crowd: The Final Episode is on tonight at 9:00pm on Channel 4.