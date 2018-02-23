The change comes as a result of a Government decision in 2016 that the licence fee would rise in line with inflation for five years from the 1st April 2017. Prior to last year, it had not increased since 2010.

In the release announcing the change, the BBC also claims that last year 95% of the Corporation's “controllable spend” went on content for audiences and the delivery of that content, with just 5% used to pay for the organisation's running costs.

In a new graphic, the Corporation also says the value for money of the licence fee has increased over the last quarter century, with more services now available for less money (adjusted for inflation) annually.

TV licence holders will be reminded of the new cost next time their licence is due for renewal, while those buying or renewing a licence after 1st April will pay the new fee. With that in mind, it’s a good idea to renew your licence fee before April to keep the lower rate for a bit longer.

The lower rate will also apply to those who pay their licence fee in instalments, assuming the monthly or weekly payment plan started before 1st April.