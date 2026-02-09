❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Adam Richman's ultimate Italy food guide: From 'tag bol' to chocolate fountains
Swapping New York for Italy, Adam Richman embarks on a city-hopping adventure in search of the country’s best-loved dishes.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 9 February 2026 at 12:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad