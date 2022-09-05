Our team enjoyed these mid-range wireless earbuds from EarFun. They deliver punchy and accurate sound across use-cases, harnessing solid drivers and Qualcomm tech. The touch controls were hit-and-miss, as touch controls often seem to be, and the case could have been a little classier. Otherwise, at £60 these are a fantastic buy.

Notably, it's not too much cash in the grand scheme of things. These earbuds sit in the mid-range of what's on the market today but offer a good all-round experience.

Chinese audio brand EarFun has released a new wireless earbuds offering, the Earfun Air S. We've been quite impressed with previous entries from the brand — notably the EarFun Free Pro — so the RadioTimes.com team were eager to get hands-on with these earbuds and see if they're worth your hard-earned cash.

We thoroughly tested the buds in a range of situations, from exercising to calls and content streaming. Read on for our thoughts and a full verdict on the EarFun Air S.

Buy EarFun Air S for £59.99 (or £44.99 with code EFAIRS25 until 15th September) at Amazon

Earfun Air S review: summary

Key features:

Active noise cancellation

Qualcomm TrueWireless connection technology

10mm wool composite dynamic drivers

Low latency mode

Around six hours battery life, plus 24 hours charge in the case

IPX5 sweat and water resistance

Touch controls

Pros:

Punchy, listenable sound quality

Nicely designed, light earbuds

Solid internals

Good value

Cons:

Hit-and-miss touch controls

Relatively large and plastic-y case

What are Earfun Air S?

The EarFun Air S are a pair of mid-range wireless earbuds that connect easily to your phone, or other devices. Their charging case keeps the battery topped up when you're not listening to anything and they're well suited to music streaming, making calls and more.

How much are EarFun Air S?

The EarFun Air S earbuds cost £59.99, placing them firmly in the mid-range. The cheapest options among the best budget earbuds right now are the JLab Go Air Pop, priced at just £19.99. At the top of the market, we find Sony's WF-1000XM4 buds and other similar over-£200 models that are competing to claim the best wireless earbuds crown.

EarFun Air S features and design

The buds themselves are well designed and feel reasonably high quality. They fit nicely in the ear and are easy to pop in and out of their charging case. The case itself, however, feels a little more on the cheap plastic-y side. It's not awful, but it's not the most pocketable earbud case we've come across and it scratches easily.

The ANC generally delivered and was good enough to drown out all but the very noisiest trains and environments. Generall,y the EarFun Air S always managed to cope with their surroundings — with only one very, very noisy tube journey providing an exception. There's an ambient sound mode too, for those who prefer it.

EarFun Air S sound quality

The 10mm wool composite dynamic drivers in the EarFun Air S deliver a very listenable sound. While that driver size isn't impressive without context it is, for example, the same as those in the AirPods Pro and larger than the drivers in the new Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds. Size doesn't always equate to quality, but in this case we felt like the EarFun buds delivered good value in the sound quality stakes.

As a mid-range earbud, they're fantastic for music streaming. The lyrics of Chaise Longue and Wet Dream by Wet Leg were crystal clear and punchy, layered guitar and bass felt distinct and absorbing.

The earbuds offered a good volume range and satisfied across genres, delivering the thrashing riffs of Master of Puppets with just as much poise as the sparkling mid-tones of Nanci Griffith's I Wish it Would Rain.

Bass felt satisfyingly punchy throughout our time with these new EarFun buds. Mos Def's Mathematics and Bicep's Glue were delivered with all the thumps, bumps and bass we expected and sounded commendably good for £60 earbuds.

EarFun Air S battery life

EarFun claims the earbuds offer around six hours of charge with 24 more hours in the charging case. During our tests, this about measured up with our experience.

We used them on several long journeys without completely draining the battery and ultimately, our usage and the batteries' limits just about matched up with what EarFun told us to expect.

Our verdict: should you buy the EarFun Air S?

Put it this way — we've tested earbuds that cost more and sounded worse.

At £60, these are really solid wireless earbuds that we enjoyed listening to. Due to a delay in their release date we got longer to test them than we'd planned for and many weeks later the charm hasn't faded.

Qualcomm internals are always a comforting addition, too, and we didn't hit any technical snags in our time with the EarFun Air S.

Where to buy EarFun Air S

The EarFun Air S saw their launch delayed in the United Kingdom but will be going on sale on 2nd September 2022.

If you buy a pair before September 15th and use the code EFAIRS25 you can save 25% and bag yourself a pair for just £44.99, instead of that already reasonable £59.99

