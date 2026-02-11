Sudat51 and Grasshopper Manufacture are back to their best with Romeo Is a Dead Man, but how long is it?

Ad

Grasshopper games typically aren't too long, and the same is true of our friend Romeo's adventure.

So, for a full list of chapters, and all the details on how long it takes to beat Romeo Is a Dead Man, read on!

Romeo Is a Dead Man chapters: Full mission list

Romeo Is a Dead Man is split into eight story chapters, as well as a prologue at the start.

Here's the full list of missions throughout the game:

Prologue: Nightmare

Chapter 1: Embers

Chapter 2: Hubris

Chapter 3: Plight

Chapter 4: Reinvention

Chapter 5: Atonement

Chapter 6: Conflict

Chapter 7: Existence

Chapter 8: Transience

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

How long does it take to beat Romeo Is a Dead Man?

Romeo Is a Dead Man will take roughly 15-20 hours to complete on an average playthrough.

Based on our time spent with the game for our review, this includes rolling credits on the main story, as well as spending some time engaging with some of the side content like minigames and collecting Bastards and Badges.

The first few chapters are quite short and can be completed in an hour or so. From Chapter 5 onwards, they become a bit longer and may take two or three hours each to complete.

Players who beeline the story may be able to complete the game in as little as 10-12 hours, while completionists looking to 100% the game can expect to spend upwards of 30 hours with Romeo.

Is there a new game plus in Romeo Is a Dead Man?

Yes, Romeo Is a Dead Man does have a new game plus mode.

After completing the game for the first time, you'll be able to replay the game in new game plus mode.

This will let you keep all your weapons, Bastards, Badges and more, and unlocks a brand-new difficulty level – Couverture Chocolate – which is the hardest difficulty available.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.