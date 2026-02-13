Keanu Reeves is officially reprising his role as legendary hitman John Wick in a new video game.

The game, which is coming from Saber Interactive, the developer behind Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, is described as a third-person action game for mature audiences that will available on Playstation 5, PC and Xbox Series X/S.

An official title as well as a launch date are yet to be confirmed.

The game was announced during the Sony State of Play Showcase, with a trailer revealed during the presentation that features the likeness and voice of Reeves.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below:

Plot-wise, the game will feature an "original gameplay narrative set in the John Wick timeline years before the Impossible Task", according to the official description, which continues: "It will expand on the franchise’s lore during that time with familiar characters fans already know and love, as well as compelling new ones created specifically for this production."

"We are collaborating closely with Saber’s dedicated team to develop a game that captures the unparalleled action, brand-defining fight choreography, immersive world-building, and authenticity of the films," said Jenefer Brown, president of Global Products & Experiences at Lionsgate, in a statement.

Saber CEO, Matthew Karch, added: "John Wick is one of the most iconic characters in action film history.

"Saber is honored to be working alongside Chad, Keanu and the Lionsgate team in a true collaboration to bring the world of Wick to life in a AAA game.”

