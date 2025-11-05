The third instalment in Zelda's take on the iconic Dynasty Warriors series, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, is nearly upon us.

Following up on Age of Calamity, a prequel of sorts to Breath of the Wild, Age of Imprisonment tells the story of the Imprisoning War, glimpses of which we see in Tears of the Kingdom.

If you're excited to jump in, here's when the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment release date is, what time it launches, and details on the canon.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment releases on 6th November 2025 at 12am GMT.

For clarification, that means the game releases the minute the clock ticks over to midnight from 11:59pm on 5th November.

In fact, Age of Imprisonment is receiving a midnight release in all countries, meaning lucky players in New Zealand and Australia will be able to play it long before those of us in the Western Hemisphere.

It should also be noted that if you're in a country with more than one time zone, the game will launch at midnight in the easternmost time zone.

That means that for US players, the game will launch at midnight EST, so west coast players will be able to play from 9pm on 5th November.

Is Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment canon?

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is canon.

While its predecessor, Age of Calamity, is regarded to be non-canon, taking place in an alternate universe in which the Calamity is stopped, the events of Age of Imprisonment take place in the same timeline as the main Zelda games.

In a Nintendo Switch 2 press release from April 2025, Nintendo provides a brief description of Age of Imprisonment, describing it as a "canonical tale."

