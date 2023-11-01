Before you scramble yourself online to play through the Last Dose missions, it’s worth noting that you need to have completed the six First Dose missions before you can start playing through the Last Dose story.

Those of you who have been paying attention to the Los Santos Drug Wars storyline will also want to play through the Last Dose missions to finish off the plot thread.

Keep reading to find out how many GTA Online: Last Dose missions there are, to see the full list of them and to discover what rewards and payout you get from completing the lot.

How many GTA Online: Last Dose missions are there?

There are five GTA Online: Last Dose missions to complete.

This doesn’t sound like many, but given the sheer amount of content already available in GTA Online, the development team can be forgiven for releasing a smaller batch of challenges every now and then.

Plus, with the six First Dose missions included, there are 11 in total as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars storyline.

All in, you’ll have plenty to get on with in the Los Santos Drug Wars content. It’s up to you to help the Fooliganz unravel a psychedelic conspiracy.

Full list of GTA Online: Last Dose missions

The full list of GTA Online: Last Dose missions is as follows:

This is an Intervention

Unusual Suspects

Friedmind

Checking In

BDKD

Completing each mission will reward you with a healthy stash of cash - but completing all five is where the real reward is at.

Remember, you need to complete the missions as host to unlock the Last Dose payouts and reward. More on the payout and rewards below.

GTA Online: Last Dose rewards & payout explained

Completing all of the five Last Dose missions in GTA Online for the first time should earn you a payout of over $300,000 and the Ocelot Virtue (Super) electric hypercar for free.

While there are other ways to earn more cash in GTA Online, the $300,000 or so you earn as payout for completing all five Last Dose missions (along with the money you can pick up during each mission) isn’t to be sniffed at.

You should earn around $62,500 for completing each Last Dose mission for the first time as host. Rockstar slapped a permanent 25% bonus onto the payout rewards after the initial launch back in March, when players were awarded $50,000 upon first completion as host.

For replays and when not playing as host, you will earn considerably less.

The Ocelot Virtue (Super) electric hypercar is yours for free when you complete all five GTA Online: Last Dose missions. That’s the real reward, right there.

