One of the latest quests added to Fortnite requires players to travel distance under the effects of tomatoes.

This has been added as part of the ongoing Simpsons season (alongside eliminating Homer Clones), seemingly in reference to Homer's iconic tomacco.

If you're wondering where to find Tomatoes in Fortnite to complete this quest, here's everything you need to know.

How to travel distance under the effects of Tomatoes in Fortnite: Where to find Tomatoes

All you need to do to complete the quest and travel 500 metres under the effect of Tomatoes is use a Tomato(???) and just run that distance – to specify, a Tomato(???) is a large, purple tomato, and is different from the regular Tomatoes.

To do that, of course, you will have to actually find a Tomato(???) first, but luckily there is one location on the map where you'll find them in abundance.

Head to the very northwest of the map to Cletus' Corn Hole. Here, you'll find rows and rows of tomato plants, ripe for the picking.

If you hit the plants themselves with your pickaxe, you will just destroy the plants. Instead, you need to find one of the buckets dotted around the fields.

Interact with one of these buckets and you'll earn yourself a Tomato(???).

Unlike the regular Tomatoes you'll find in-game which can be consumed to heal you for 10hp, the special, purple Tomatoes that are available as part of this event will grant you a Low Gravity effect, letting you float off for your 500-metre sojourn.

Once you've got a Tomato(???), throw it at your feet like you would with a Chug Splash and run that 500 metres to complete the quest!

Check out more of our Gaming coverage