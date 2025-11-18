If you're after some swanky Calling Cards, in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, then you'll need to complete some of the many Dark Ops challenges on offer.

Dark Ops challenges are hidden challenges that you can complete in-game to unlock all sorts of nifty Calling Cards to show off – these are different from the CoD BO7 Camo challenges.

But they are hidden no more, as we've got the full list of campaign, multiplayer and Zombies Dark Ops challenges in CoD BO7 for you to check out.

CoD BO7 Dark Ops challenges: Full list for campaign, multiplayer and Zombies

At the moment, there are 24 Dark Ops challenges we know about in BO7, although two of these are no longer obtainable – more on that down below.

As and when we unlock more of them, we'll be sure to update this list.

We've split the challenges up into their respective game modes to make them easier to parse – here are all of the CoD BO7 Dark Ops challenges:

CoD BO7 Campaign Dark Ops challenges

Overpowered – In Endgame, earn 1,000,000 total Power

In Endgame, earn 1,000,000 total Power Pest Control – Defeat the Endgame Final Boss

Defeat the Endgame Final Boss Undaunted – Survive the horde of Fears in Mission: Suppression

CoD BO7 Multiplayer Dark Ops challenges

Brutal Killer – Earn a Brutal medal

Earn a Brutal medal Relentless Killer – Earn a Relentless medal

Earn a Relentless medal Castled – Get 10 kills without leaving one Objective zone

Get 10 kills without leaving one Objective zone Frenzy Killer – Get 5 rapid kills without dying

Get 5 rapid kills without dying Mega Killer – Get 6 rapid kills without dying

Get 6 rapid kills without dying Ultra Killer – Get 7 rapid kills without dying

Get 7 rapid kills without dying Gift Horse – Kill an enemy with the Scorestreak you stole from their Care Package

Kill an enemy with the Scorestreak you stole from their Care Package Nuked Out – Earn a Nuke in FFA without using Scorestreaks

Earn a Nuke in FFA without using Scorestreaks Reverse Card – Kill an enemy with the explosion caused by shooting an enemy piece of Equipment or Field Upgrade 1 time

Kill an enemy with the explosion caused by shooting an enemy piece of Equipment or Field Upgrade 1 time Trip Cap – Control all three objectives in Domination for three minutes straight

CoD BO7 Zombies Dark Ops challenges

Another Round – Reach Round 100

Reach Round 100 Armed to the Teeth – Have 3 Pack-a-Punch Level III, Legendary Rarity Weapons equipped with ammo mods and 8 perks active

Have 3 Pack-a-Punch Level III, Legendary Rarity Weapons equipped with ammo mods and 8 perks active Box Addict – Get 30 different guns from the Mystery Box in a single match

Get 30 different guns from the Mystery Box in a single match Countdown – Kill an elite enemy by launching it with a Jump Pad

Kill an elite enemy by launching it with a Jump Pad Harbinger of Doom – Get 100 kills with a single Scorestreak

Get 100 kills with a single Scorestreak Invincible – Survive to round 50 without going down

Survive to round 50 without going down Lucidity – Complete the Tank Dempsey side quest on Ashes of the Damned

Complete the Tank Dempsey side quest on Ashes of the Damned New Main – Kill 1,000 Zombies with each of the eight dedicated Crew Operators

Kill 1,000 Zombies with each of the eight dedicated Crew Operators Social Distancing – Reach Round 20 without taking any damage

CoD BO7 beta Dark Ops challenges

There were two Dark Ops challenges available during the BO7 beta that are now no longer available. These were:

Best of the First – Get 1,000 eliminations in Multiplayer during the beta

Get 1,000 eliminations in Multiplayer during the beta Tip of the Spear – Reach Round 50 in a single Zombie Survival match in the beta

If you unlocked these during the beta, then you'll have them permanently, but unfortunately, if you missed out on these, there is no way to obtain them now.

