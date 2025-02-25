Thankfully, there is a huge range of F1 gifts on offer which are suitable for people of all ages, and we've put together a list of the very best gifts for F1 fans.

We've rounded up everything from LEGO® F1 gifts (for both children and adults) to F1 experience gifts, immersive gaming and more. These gifts will help any petrolheads follow in the footsteps of their heroes, as well as get up close and personal with some of their favourite vehicles.

Whether you're loved one is a die-hard F1 fan, or simply enjoys shows like Drive to Survive or movies like Ferrari, you're sure to find something that will cater to their needs in our roundup of the best F1 gifts for 2025.

Best F1 LEGO sets, gifts and toys to buy in 2025

Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car

Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car. LEGO

This 1,361 piece LEGO Technic F1 set is a great way to fuel someone's passion for F1. The brand new Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car set is available to pre-order now and can be bought outright from 1st March onwards, perfect for anyone who wants to stay on top of the latest LEGO releases.

Buy Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car for £199.99 at LEGO

McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna

McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna. LEGO

The McLaren MP4/4 has been ranked as one of the most successful F1 racing cars of all time, and this LEGO McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna set allows you to get up close and personal with it.

The model is replicated in meticulous detail, featuring accurate working steering, rod suspension and adjustable rear wing. Not to mention the accompanying figure of Ayrton Senna, the famous Brazilian F1 racer.

Buy McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna for £69.99 at LEGO

Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1® Race Car

Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Race Car. LEGO

This set is part of the LEGO Speed Champions collection, allowing children and adults recreate some of the world's most iconic racing cars, such as the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1® Race Car.

This LEGO F1 car features plenty of detail from the real-life version driven in the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship season, such as wishbone suspension, sponsor stickers and wider rear tires imprinted with 'Pirelli'.

Buy Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1® Race Car for £22.99 at LEGO

Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance

Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance. LEGO

This LEGO Mercedes model is designed for big motorsports fans. The Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance is a rewarding building set for adults, allowing you to fully immerse yourself and having a sleek finished model to display at the end.

The model boasts realistic functions like the differential and the 6-cylinder engine. You can even test out the steering and suspension!

Buy Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance for £189.99 at LEGO

Aston Martin Safety Car & AMR23

Aston Martin Safety Car & AMR23. LEGO

If you're looking for more kid-friendly F1 toys, then you're in luck. The LEGO Aston Martin Safety Car & AMR23 allow children to play out stories with two highly detailed models, each coming with their own driver mini figure.

Buy Aston Martin Safety Car & AMR23 for £44.99 at LEGO

Williams Racing FW14B & Nigel Mansell

Williams Racing FW14B & Nigel Mansell LEGO

This LEGO F1 set is a replica of the legendary F1 race car that brought Nigel Mansell the victory in the 1992 Formula 1 World Championship; a true part of F1 racing history. It even comes with a Nigel Mansell mini figure!

Buy Williams Racing FW14B & Nigel Mansell for £69.99 at LEGO

F1® Truck with RB20 & AMR24 F1® Cars

F1 Truck with RB20 & AMR24 F1 Cars. LEGO

If your little one is a budding champion, then they're sure to love the F1® Truck with RB20 & AMR24 F1® Cars, one of the more sophisticated F1 toys. Not only does this set include an impressive F1 transporter truck, it also comes with two model race cars and five LEGO mini figures.

Inside the truck, you'll find an F1 simulator room, and you can tilt the cab to access the truck engine as well.

Buy F1® Truck with RB20 & AMR24 F1® Cars for £89.99 at LEGO

Playset Formula Instinct F1 Edition

Playset Formula Instinct F1 Edition Very

Never mind going to see F1; with the Playset Formula Instinct F1 Edition, you can bring F1 into your own home.

With this, you can immerse yourself in the world of top-tier racing. The seat itself is made from modular fabric padding to optimise comfort and support both the lower back and shoulders to keep you pain and strain-free while you play.

Buy Playset Formula Instinct F1 Edition for £535 £508 (save £27 or 5%) at Very

Silverstone Formula Single Seater Experience

Silverstone Formula Single Seater Experience. Virgin Experience Days

Who hasn't dreamt of driving at Silverstone? Now you can do just that, with the Silverstone Formula Single Seater Experience at Virgin Experience Days.

Petrolheads will have the chance to take to a circuit steeped in history at the home of British motorsport, across two sessions. What a way to experience your favourite sport!

Buy Silverstone Formula Single Seater Experience for £299 at Virgin Experience Days

Formula One F1 2025 Calendar Track Mug Gift

Formula One F1 2025 Calendar Track Mug Gift. Not On The High Street

This sleek black Formula 1 mug showcases the racing tracks and countries of the exciting F1 races of 2025. It's crafted from high-quality ceramics and is the perfect way for an F1 fan to enjoy their brew.

