How to watch Joe Wicks’ PE lesson for kids live online

Joe Wicks has announced he is bringing back PE with Joe to keep children active following expected school closures until mid-February.

Advertisement

England will be plunging into the toughest lockdown since March this week, amid concerns of a new strain of COVID-19 spreading faster and infection rates increasing.

The fitness coach took to Twitter to confirm he would be relaunching the free live workouts on YouTube, stating he wanted to “help young children and families get through this difficult time when schools are closed, to bring some energy, change their mood and hopefully lift their spirits”.

PE with Joe is back Monday 11th January at 9am(UK time) ❤️ Please Retweet and let as many parents and schools as possible know ???????? The sessions will be live Mon, Wed & Fri’s at 9am on YouTube ???? pic.twitter.com/mbi3wXv2Nz — Joe Wicks (@thebodycoach) January 4, 2021

Just like last time, the exercises are specifically designed for children, but the format will be altered slightly with a new schedule and a shorter video length.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about PE with Joe.

How to watch Joe Wicks’ PE lessons

The sessions called PE with Joe are streamed live on Wicks’ YouTube channel at 9am three days a week. They will be 20-minutes, half the length of last lockdown’s.

They will not require any specialist equipment or large amounts of space.

The first ever class was held on Monday 23rd March, when England went into the first lockdown.

Wicks has become a big name in fitness and healthy eating in recent years, with his Lean in 15 cookery books becoming national bestsellers.

“Don’t worry, I’ve got you. I’m going to take this over. I’m going to get your kids moving, getting energised, positive, optimistic,” he said.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

During the first lockdown, lots of other media personalities also offered free online classes and interactive experiences to help parents and children stay entertained and learn while in lockdown – which we compiled in this TV school timetable.

What days are Joe Wicks’ PE lessons on?

PE with Joe videos will be streamed live on YouTube on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9am from Monday 11th January.

This is different from last year’s sessions, which were streamed Monday to Friday. In a video posted on his Twitter account, Wicks apologised for not being able to commit to five days but hoped three days would still be able to help.

Do I need any equipment?

Joe Wicks online PE classes are designed to be accessible for all, featuring exercises that don’t require specialist equipment or large amounts of space, and it is expected that the new sessions will follow this rule.

As a result, all you need to take part are some clothes that are suitable to exercise in, but if you wanted to do additional workouts then other more advanced home fitness options are available.

Who is Rosie? Will she continue to appear?

Wicks’ wife Rosie Jones appeared on the 40-minute live workouts after Wicks broke a bone in his hand following a fall from his bike.

She continued to help Wicks demonstrate each workout move while he recovered from his injury. We don’t know what her role in the PE with Joe relaunch will be, but we wouldn’t be surprised if she does make an appearance or two.

Jones is a glamour model and former page three model, who began modelling as a teenager and set an unusual Guinness World Record in 2009 – for most bras removed and put back on in one minute (she managed a total of seven).

Virtual lesson: Learn numbers with CBeebies Numberblocks.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.