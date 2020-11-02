RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 is coming in early 2021

Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will arrive on our screens in early 2021, the BBC has confirmed.

Advertisement

The broadcaster announced today that the long-awaited reality series, hosted by US drag queen RuPaul, will be back next year with Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr returning to judge a fabulous new cohort of queens – while casting for series three is officially open.

BBC Three added that series two “will be even bigger than the first”, with an extended line-up of 12 queens competing for the coveted title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar over 10 weeks instead of eight.

Category is…..UPLIFTING NEWS! Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is on its way and the doors are open for series three casting: https://t.co/TDhrgUCeKn pic.twitter.com/I90O2ygW7G — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 2, 2020

“Looking forward to better days!” RuPaul said in a statement, “I’m happy to announce the triumphant return of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Early in 2021, season two will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you’ve come to expect from our brilliant queens.

“We’re also currently casting season three with the best and the brightest Great Britain has to offer. We feel honoured that you’ve embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most,” he added.

Those hoping to wow RuPaul with their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent can apply for series three on the Drag Race UK website up until the 14th November.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK aired in October 2019, with Liverpool-based drag queen The Vivienne emerging as the show’s inaugural champion.

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.