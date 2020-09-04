Anya Taylor-Joy, whom we recently saw as the prim Jane Austen heroine in the film EMMA., takes on a very different period drama role in the upcoming Netflix limited series The Queen’s Gambit.

Taylor-Joy plays an orphaned chess prodigy who grows up to challenge the male-dominated world of competitive chess – all while struggling with a drug addiction.

If you're wondering whether to watch the series, check out RadioTimes.com's The Queen's Gambit review.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit.

When is The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix?

The seven-part series The Queen’s Gambit premieres 23rd October 2020 on Netflix.

What is The Queen’s Gambit about?

Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series is created by Academy Award-nominee Scott Frank.

The show follows Beth Harmon, who grows up in a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s and develops an “astonishing talent for chess,” according to the Netflix synopsis.

However, while at the orphanage Beth also develops an addiction to the tranquillisers used to sedate the orphans – and addiction that will follow her into adulthood.

Skilled and glamorous, the older Beth is “haunted” but still “determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess”.

Who is in the cast of The Queen’s Gambit?

Alongside Anya Taylor-Joy (EMMA., Split) in the lead role as Beth Harmon, The Queen’s Gambit cast also includes the likes of Game of Thrones star Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Marielle Heller, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling and Bill Camp.

The Queen’s Gambit trailer

You can watch a first-look teaser for The Queen’s Gambit below – the trailer first dropped on 27th August.

