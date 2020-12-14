Ranvir Singh says Strictly Come Dancing exposed a lot of “buried issues” in her life

Ranvir Singh reflected on her Strictly Come Dancing experience, saying it had unexpectedly “exposed so much” of her as a person and that it brought up a lot of buried personal issues during her journey on the BBC One dance contest.

Good Morning Britain’s political editor Ranvir and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice exited Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday after they narrowly lost the dance-off with Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer.

She explained to Zoe Ball on Strictly It Takes Two that the most surprising thing about the show was that it was about “more than just the dancing” and it forced her to confront personal issues, especially around her body.

“I didn’t expect that. I thought you just come in, learn a few routines and then leave. I didn’t know that learning to dance with someone like [Giovanni] would expose so much of me as a person and not just like on the telly, that’s a different thing. You know lots of people are going to watch. But kind of in the training room, it exposed so much and kind of in a private way.”

She continued, tearfully: “There’s just so much that emerged from me, from just years of build-up of things you bury away and I don’t know why dancing does that, but it seems to have brought it all up to the surface, but in a really positive way and I thank [Giovanni] for all your kindness and your understanding.”

Giovanni, meanwhile, said Ranvir undergone the biggest transformation of all his previous partners on Strictly Come Dancing.

He said he could tell that she “really believed more” in herself and “really feel a different person” from the beginning of the show.

He added that he felt Ranvir deserved a place in Saturday’s final because the show was more than simply a dance contest and her personal development had been so great.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final screens on BBC One on Saturday 19th December.

