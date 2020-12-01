Can I apply for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tickets? Latest updates on audience

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final is just weeks away and fans will be eager to find out whether or not they can bag tickets.

While throughout lockdown, the show’s live studio audience had been scrapped to abide by the new government regulations, RadioTimes.com understands the BBC is hoping to bring the Strictly audience back for the semi-final and final.

In light of this exciting news, fans may be wondering whether tickets will be available to watch the last two shows live, where they can see the Strictly Come Dancing line-up up close.

Here’s everything you need you need to know about applying for tickets for this year’s show.

Can I get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

While RadioTimes.com understands that Strictly Come Dancing’s live studio audience might return for the semi-final and final after being scrapped throughout England’s second lockdown, the BBC Shows and Tours website has not yet re-opened the random draw for the show.

The site currently reads: “No tickets will be sent out for December shows until we are sure it will be safe and compliant to welcome audiences back, so please keep checking back for updates. We will continue to follow government guidelines.”

The BBC recently released updated guidelines on how to apply for tickets during the pandemic on the BBC Shows and Tours website.

Prior to the second lockdown, the random draw had closed for tickets – however, unsuccessful applicants were moved onto the waiting list and others were able to join the mailing list to be notified about more releases.

The BBC had advised that members of the public read the full terms and conditions, and make access requirements known during the application process.

As spaces were limited in the studio, for the first time ever tickets were being allocated to groups of four allowing for families to come along as a family bubble or household group.

The number of tickets and dates you were eligible for had also been restricted and individuals could apply for a maximum of four tickets per show.

Applications for smaller groups, however, were not permitted to make the most use of the available studio space.

As well as this, multiple applications for the same date were disregarded, but you could apply for as many dates as you wish. You would only receive tickets for one date, though, and this was non-transferable, so fans were advised to be careful when selecting dates.

Applicants were only be notified if they were successful and tickets were sent out two to three weeks before each recording.

Registration closed at 10pm on Sunday 20th September, roughly a month before Strictly’s live shows on October 24th.

The minimum age for guests is 14 and all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult on the night.

You can find full details on how to apply, dates, times and the ID required, here.

Will the audience be required to follow any safety measures?

The BBC Shows and Tours website has listed all the guidelines the audience will have to follow this year, including wearing face coverings during the recording and while on site at Elstree.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus are strongly advised not to attend.

The site reads: “Please do not attend the show if you begin to develop any of the symptoms of coronavirus or if you have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus – and please be aware that the BBC will be supporting the NHS Test and Trace scheme.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday evenings on BBC One.