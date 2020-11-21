Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse makes special appearance as it’s confirmed she’ll return next week

Despite being unable to sit on the judging panel for the second week in a row, Motsi Mabuse made a special appearance via video link on tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman about what she’d made of the performances during Blackpool week, the judge said “I have enjoyed the show, it’s been amazing.”

She added, “Well done, you guys have done so well – you can be proud of yourself, every single one of you.”

Meanwhile, Claudia confirmed that Motsi will be back on the panel next week, with her mandatory period of self-isolation coming to an end.

“We’ve missed you so much – we can’t wait to see you next week,” she told her.

Motsi has been self-isolating for the past two weeks after she had to make an emergency trip to Germany, with Strictly veteran Anton du Beke making his judging debut in her place.

Earlier this week, she explained the reasons why she had had to make the sudden trip, outlining how she had been helping police after her dance school was targeted by burglars.

She wrote on Instagram, “Unfortunately we have no good news. someone tried to break into our school. We are working with the police to solve this crime. We know we have been targeted on purpose, and we will improve security in our school that this will not happen again.”

It’s not clear if Anton will retain his place on the judging panel now that Motsi is set to return, or whether they will continue with three judges as has been the case for the series so far.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday nights.