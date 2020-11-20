Meet Jamie Laing – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Made in Chelsea star

Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing hasn’t had the smoothest Strictly Come Dancing journey.

After having to pull out last year following a leg injury, he returned to the competition with a pretty underwhelming first performance, finishing at the bottom end of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with just 14 points.

On top of that, he had to survive the experience of painfully tight trousers which didn’t go unnoticed by the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

Nevertheless, Jamie Laing has proven he is well worth his place in the competition, climbing up to the fourth spot in Week Four after his and Karen Hauer’s Samba to Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings.

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances have been revealed for Week Five, and the pair will be doing the Couple’s Choice to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory.

So, as the competition heats up, here’s everything you need to know about Jamie – one of the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who is Jamie Laing?

Age: 31

Instagram: @jamielaing

Twitter: @JamieLaing_UK

Job: Reality TV star

Partnered with: Karen Hauer

Jamie is best known for appearing on E4’s Made In Chelsea and being the heir to the McVitie’s biscuit fortune.

In 2011, he joined the reality TV show, which follows the lives of young, affluent individuals in West London and South West areas of Belgravia, Chelsea, King’s Road and Knightsbridge, as well as their travels to other locations around the world.

Strictly won’t be Laing’s first TV appearance other than MIC.

As well as featuring on the reality series, he’s also appeared on – deep breath – First Dates, Celebrity Juice, The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, This Morning, CelebAbility, Hollyoaks, Celebrity Bake Off, Celebrity Hunted, The Crystal Maze and Love Island: Aftersun.

So, he should be well prepared to have all the camera lenses on him, as he Cha Chas his way around the Ballroom.

Laing is also the founder of confectionary company Candy Kittens.

Jamie Laing’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week One: Cha Cha (4 + 5 + 5) = 14

Week Two: American Smooth (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

Week Three: Charleston (7+8+8) = 23

Week Four: Samba (8+8+9) = 25

Jamie is determined to win the Glitterball this year. Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he said: “So the diplomatic answer is, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t mind’ but I really want to win!” he admitted. “I think as much as it’s a wonderful show to be a part of and you get to dance everyday and learn a new talent, I’m very competitive and I’m sure a lot of the other contestants are too, and you want to win it!”

He’ll have to work extra hard though, as he’s struggled so far, scoring 14 points in the first week and 17 in the second – landing himself in the bottom two.

However, after an impressive dance-off performance, the judges opted to save Jamie and instead send home former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

He and Karen had a much better performance in Week Three, scoring 23 points and moving up to sixth on the leaderboard. Last weekend saw him improve further, scoring an impressive 25 points for his energetic Samba.

Jamie’s Strictly signing was revealed on This Morning back in September.

“Here we go again, hopefully this time I can last long enough so my mum can see me dance,” he said at the time.

“The reason I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud but all I did last year was make her even more disappointed. Let’s change that this year, can’t wait!!”

It comes after his company Candy Kittens revealed he’d be making an announcement on the show.

“Tune into @thismorning today because our very own @JamieLaing_UK has an announcement. It’s not an album. That is all.” the post read.

Last year, Jamie revealed that he has a little dancing experience ahead of the 2019 series.

Telling viewers he’s got “a little bit of rhythm,” Laing revealed he had taken a contemporary dance course while studying at the University of Leeds.

Unfortunately he was forced to pull out last year, after injuring his knee.

Following the news, Laing said: “I’m absolutely devastated that I’m unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor! I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest.”