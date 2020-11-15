I’m a Celebrity returns: the castle may be new but the trials are frighteningly familiar

The new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! premiered on Sunday with the 10 contestants helicoptered into north Wales to meet each other and thrust into their first challenge – abseiling down a cliff to retrieve the backpacks full of essential items for the weeks ahead in Gwrych Castle.

Advertisement

The setting is completely different to the jungle of Australia, but the trials are oh so familiar and welcome to I’m a Celebrity fans.

We’ve been waiting so long for this!! Special treat for the kids tonight – late night and popcorn while we watch the return of #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/lobJa8VHUz — Laura Drinkwater (@LauraJade_2311) November 15, 2020

First down the cliff face was Mum-fluencer Giovanna Fletcher who showed zero fears and retrieved two packs with little bother. The same went for TV presenter Vernon Kay, radio and TV host Victoria Derbyshire and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, although she had a circuit failure and answered incorrectly when she was asked to recall the highest UK chart placing with her pop band Neon Jungle.

She explained: “Oh no, we were number 2 in Scotland.”

The task wasn’t so simple for Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, a self-confessed complex of neuroses, with fear of heights top of the list. He cautiously tiptoed over the cliff edge and just as he was settling into the task he lost his footing and slipped.

Jordan managed to regain what little composure he had and kissed the ground when he finally made it down. But had he just exposed his underbelly to the entire viewing audience and made himself the first whipping boy?

The U.K. getting ready to vote Jordan for every trial #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/krC2PSc6pK — Im A Celeb Banter (@ImACeIebBanter) November 15, 2020

He didn’t have long to wait to find out: hosts Ant and Dec announced the first public vote would be for a task called The Viper Vault. Two of the celebrities would be locked into coffin-like vaults and have to retrieve stars to ensure the camp got a meal.

The challenge? The vaults would be filled with snakes.

Ant and Dec revealed the first facing the trials would be ex EastEnders star Shane Richie and, of course, Jordan.

Camp joker Shane inadvertently got the biggest laugh when he tried out a hammock – and immediately fell out.

Shane has form taking a tumble, famously as Alfie Moon in EastEnders.

shane falling out of his hammock like #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/bPqtyU335e — emma ☁️ (@ballumshmallum) November 15, 2020

Ant and Dec’s wit has been sorely missed. Announcing the first “night” in the castle, Dec said: “Yes, his name is Mo Farah, he’s 37…”

The hosts entered the castle to reveal the first group task, Gates of Hell, in which the 10 celebs had to work together to transfer 10 stars from one side of a wall to another while each was trapped in a chamber with cockroaches, maggots and other bugs poured onto them.

The task was a success with seven stars won by the group but of more interest was actress Beverley Callard’s plea to debug each other after the task.

Radio and TV host Victoria Derbyshire was prompted to utter “What magnificent breasts!” as she helped remove the creepy-crawlies from the Coronation Street star’s under-garments, a comment that was manna from heaven for the hosts’ wisecracks.

Of course, the return of I’m a Celebrity means the return of the memes.

Accurate representation of me for most of 2020. I feel you Beverley. I feel you. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/N8fN0YI55n — Carrie Hope Fletcher (@CarrieHFletcher) November 15, 2020

And just like that, I’m a Celebrity was back to save 2020.

I’m a Celebrity returns to ITV on Monday at 9pm.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.