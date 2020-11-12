When does Grey’s Anatomy season 17 start? When does it air in the UK?

Long-running US medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is set to return for a seventeenth season, with Ellen Pompeo once again taking on the role of Meredith Grey.

The new series looks set to be another dramatic affair with the pandemic featuring prominently, and despite production having been paused as a result of the virus, it was able to complete filming following the introduction of new safety measures.

Read on for everything you need to know about Grey’s Anatomy series 17, including when it airs and what’s going to happen.

When does Grey’s Anatomy season 17 air?

In the US, the series begins with two episodes on Thursday 12th November, on ABC, with future episodes following on in subsequent weeks.

Unfortunately, UK fans have a little longer to wait: the series will air on Sky Witness on this side of the Atlantic but an official air date for the new series has not yet been announced.

There’s normally a bot of a delay between US and UK broadcast dates for the show – so it will be 2021 before UK viewres can enjoy the new episodes.

Grey’s Anatomy season 17 cast

As mentioned above, long-time star Ellen Pompeo returns for another season, and she’s joined by a whole host of other familiar faces.

Some of those set to reprise their roles inlcude Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, alongside Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd and James Pickens Jr as Richard Webber – the latter of whom survived after previous health problems on the show.

Anthony Hill and Richard Flood have been promoted to series regular status as Winston Ndugu and Cormac Hayes respectively, while Kim Raver (Teddy Altman), Camilla Luddington (Jo Karev) and Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) will also feature once again.

Meanwhile Charmed star Mackenzie Marsh has joined the cast, landing a recurring role as Val Ashton, who works in publishing and is described as intelligent with a fun-loving sense of humor but also lonely.

What will happen in Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

One thing is for sure, despite the changes made to filming as a result of the pandemic, the stars of the show have promised this is still the same series fans know and love, with showrunner Krista Vernoff promising more “laugh-out-loud funny moments and romance”.

And the virus is going to play a huge part in the new series, with Entertainment Weekly reporting that Meredith and her colleagues will find themselves several weeks into the pandemic.

The series reportedly features two timelines, one picking up where the previous series ended and the other which sees the doctors tackled COVID-19.

Vernoff explained, “We’re hearing statistics in the news and we’re reading about the impact on the medical community, but it wasn’t until the writers’ room sat down with the doctor advisers we’ve always worked with and saw the change in them that it hit home for us.”

In a separate interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Five podcast, she added that she wasn’t initially convinced the pandemic should feature in the series.

“I spent the whole hiatus kicking it around, and I came into the writers’ room thinking that I had made the decision that we were not going to do it,” she said.

“They really convinced me that it would be irresponsible to not. To be kind of the biggest medical show and ignore the biggest medical story of the century felt irresponsible to them to the medical community.

“These doctors are traumatised. They are not trained or wired to hold the hands of dying people all day who are alone without their families.”

Meanwhile, a central storyline will see Maggie and Winstone navigating a long-distance relationship – relying on the same video messaging apps that many of us in the real world have had to get used to.

Anthony Hill explained to TVLine: “They’re going through what a lot of people are going through in the world, which is trying to get to know each other and grow a relationship virtually through [their] screens with FaceTime dates and Zoom.

“And when they do interact on these devices it is the best moment of their days, to be completely honest.”

Grey’s Anatomy season 17 trailer

If you want to catch a glimpse of the new series while we wait for it to arrive in the UK, then you can watch the trailer below.

