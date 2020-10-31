The Strictly Come Dancing live shows continue, with this year’s celebs returning to the dance floor for another night of dancing.

Advertisement

And one celeb who certainly came back bigger and better was comedian Bill Bailey.

The 55-year-old performed a Quickstep to Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin, along with his dance partner Oti Mabuse.

And he quickly made his way to the top end of Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with an impressive 24 points, surpassing Max George and Clara Amfo.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges praised him, and many fans reckon he could even be this year’s winner. Could the bookies be rushing to adjust their odds?

Bailey competes against the likes likes of actress Caroline Quentin, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, and Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, who is part of the show’s first same sex pairing.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bill Bailey, who is part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Who is Bill Bailey?

Age: 55

Instagram: @the_bill_bailey

Twitter: @BillBailey

Job: Stand-up comedian and actor

Partnered with: Oti Mabuse

Bailey began his comedy career in the 80’s, performing stand-up on the circuit and various comedy shows before landing his own TV series on the BBC in 1998 – Is It Bill Bailey?

From then on, he began appearing on various panel shows, such as Room 101, Have I Got News for You and Des O’Connor Tonight before acting in Simon Pegg and Jessica Hynes’ off-beat comedy Spaced.

In 2000, he starred in Channel 4 sitcom Black Books as Manny Bianco alongside Dylan Moran and Tamsin Grieg, and two years later, became a team captain on musical quiz show Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

He has since taken acting roles in Hot Fuzz, Skins, Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, Chalet Girl, Doctor Who and currently stars in In the Long Run opposite Idris Elba.

In addition to his acting career, Bailey is a skilled pianist and guitarist, regularly incorporating both instruments and his musical abilities into his stand-up routines.

He shares a son with his wife Kristin, who he married in 1998 and lives in London with.

Bill Bailey’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week one: Cha cha (3 + 6 + 6) = 15

Week two: Quickstep (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

Bill Bailey has some work to do, to up his score. He’s currently in 8th place, with Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing in 9th place and politician Jacqui Smith right at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Bailey’s Strictly signing was announced by the show back in September.

Sharing a statement, the BBC One dance competition wrote on their Twitter page: “In these strange times we’re living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge.”

Advertisement

Responding to the news, Bailey added: “So I am delighted to be a part of this year’s unique Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have loved it – I hope she’ll be watching.”