Meet Caroline Quentin – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Men Behaving Badly star

Get ready to add some sparkle into your life as Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on the BBC!

Although it was touch-and-go whether we would get a series, bosses have worked hard to deliver the biggest show on TV – and it’s full of star-studded faces.

Caroline Quentin joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up in September and has been hard at work getting herself ready for the big launch, even trying to break in her shoes with some fluffy bed-socks, while also discussing some of the “hardest parts of Strictly”.

As she dreams of joining the extensive list of Strictly Come Dancing winners, all that’s left to reveal is who she will be performing with every week.

Now she knows which one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals she has, will she lift the Glitterball?

Only time will tell – here’s everything you need to know about Caroline Quentin.

Who is Caroline Quentin?

Age: 60

Instagram: @quentyquestions

Job: Actress and broadcaster

Partnered with: Johannes Radebe

Caroline Quentin shot to fame on the cult favourite British sitcom Men Behaving Badly, starring opposite Martin Clunes and Neil Morrissey.

She jumped into another leading comedy role in 1998’s Kiss Me Kate, which ran for three series, before moving into more dramatic roles with crime drama Blue Murder and ITV’s Life Begins.

More recently, she fronted short-lived sitcom Life of Riley and appeared in literary drama Dickensian, while also presenting factual programmes such as The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes and Walks with My Dog.

Earlier this year, Quentin had a guest role in BBC comedy The Other One and competed in Channel 4’s Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, losing out on star baker to Queer Eye star Tan France.

What has Caroline Quentin said about Strictly?

Following news of her involvement in this year’s series, Quentin said that she’s “thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be taking part” in Strictly Come Dancing.

Quentin revealed that she has some dance and tap experience, as well as studying ballet between the age of three and 12, but she isn’t confident it will give her an advantage.

She added: “I do remember what I learnt, but my knees are 50 years older!”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year.